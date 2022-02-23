National Award-winning actress Lalitha passes away; Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, others pay tributes

Renowned Malayalam film and stage actor KPAC Lalitha passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday at a hospital in Kerala's Kochi. She won two National Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress along with four Kerala State Film Awards. She got the national award for the character in 'Amaram' in 1999 and for 'Shantham' in 2000. In a career spanning five decades, she starred in over 550 films in Malayalam and Tamil. She held the position of the Chairperson of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy for five years.

Born as Maheswari Amma in Kayamkulam of Alappuzha, the actress had joined K.P.A.C (Kerala People's Arts Club), a prominent drama troop in Kerala. She was then given the screen-name Lalitha and later when she started acting in movies, the tag K.P.A.C was added to her name.

Mammootty took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of the late star. Further, he penned a note in Malayalam, which roughly translates as: "I have lost someone dear to me. With a lot of everlasting memories, I condole her death."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also mourned the demise of the National Film Award winner. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known. #KPACLalitha."

Keerthy Suresh shared a black and white young picture of the veteran actress and wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

My heartfelt condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/nGqxO5tpGb — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) February 22, 2022

K.P.A.C Lalitha, who also received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, was married to the late Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. Siddharth, her son is also a filmmaker and actor in Malayalam cinema and has a daughter also.



(With inputs from ANI)