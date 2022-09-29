Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT release: When, where to watch Pa Ranjith's film

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu/Twitter

Pa. Ranjith's latest directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the Tamil romantic musical film opened to glowing reviews from the critics and the audience when it was released in the theatres on August 31. And now, within a month, the film has been made available for streaming on the Netflix India platform.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India South put out an announcement tweet on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Along with sharing the film's poster, it wrote, "It feels like we're sitting on a rangarattinam because our heads are spinning in excitement! Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is now streaming on Netflix."

It feels like we're sitting on a rangarattinam because our heads are spinning in excitement!

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is now streaming on Netflix #NatchathiramNagargiradhuOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/cMDYmdUUcy — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 28, 2022

Starring Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Manisa Tait in the leading roles, the film explores the complexities of contemporary romance as well as the politics of love in today's world. Pa Ranjith's films mainly focus on caste and politics and with this film too, the director talked about similar aspects through a love story with LGBTQIA themes.

Before the film had been released, Pa Ranjith had said to The Hindu, "I didn’t want to write a regular love story between a man and a woman. So, I started exploring the love stories that are around us. This is not a film about queer love but queer characters are there in the film. They all come together to create a theatrical play that is against caste and honour killing."



READ | Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: Anurag Kashyap hugs Pa Ranjith after watching his film, Neeraj Ghaywan calls it 'masterpiece'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who starred in the blockbuster action dramas Kabali and Kaala directed by Pa. Ranjith, heaped praises on the film when it came out. The filmmaker wrote on his Twitter account, "I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu “This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far” are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you sir".