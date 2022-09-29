Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT release: When, where to watch Pa Ranjith's film

Read on to know the streaming details for the romantic musical drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:34 AM IST

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu OTT release: When, where to watch Pa Ranjith's film
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu/Twitter

Pa. Ranjith's latest directorial Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the Tamil romantic musical film opened to glowing reviews from the critics and the audience when it was released in the theatres on August 31. And now, within a month, the film has been made available for streaming on the Netflix India platform.

The official Twitter handle of Netflix India South put out an announcement tweet on the evening of Wednesday, September 28. Along with sharing the film's poster, it wrote, "It feels like we're sitting on a rangarattinam because our heads are spinning in excitement! Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is now streaming on Netflix."

Starring Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Manisa Tait in the leading roles, the film explores the complexities of contemporary romance as well as the politics of love in today's world. Pa Ranjith's films mainly focus on caste and politics and with this film too, the director talked about similar aspects through a love story with LGBTQIA themes.

Before the film had been released, Pa Ranjith had said to The Hindu, "I didn’t want to write a regular love story between a man and a woman. So, I started exploring the love stories that are around us. This is not a film about queer love but queer characters are there in the film. They all come together to create a theatrical play that is against caste and honour killing."

READ | Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: Anurag Kashyap hugs Pa Ranjith after watching his film, Neeraj Ghaywan calls it 'masterpiece'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, who starred in the blockbuster action dramas Kabali and Kaala directed by Pa. Ranjith, heaped praises on the film when it came out. The filmmaker wrote on his Twitter account, "I am extremely touched by the appreciation from our #superstar @rajinikanth sir after watching #NatchathiramNagargiradhu “This is your best work in terms of direction, writing, casting the performers, art, cinematography, music, so far” are the exact words that he quoted. Thank you sir".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gold prices in India slip to near 7-month low, check rates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.