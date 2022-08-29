Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: Anurag Kashyap hugs Pa Ranjith after watching his film, Neeraj Ghaywan calls it 'masterpiece'

Anurag Kashyap-Pa Ranjith-Neeraj Ghaywan/Ramesh Bala-Twitter

Pa Ranjith is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in Indian cinema as his films such as Kabali, Kaala, and Sarpatta Parambarai have been commercial and critical successes. The director is now back with his sixth movie Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (translated as The Stars Are Moving) slated to release in cinemas on August 31.

Pa Ranjith held a special screening for his upcoming romantical musical, starring Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, and Dushara Vijayan, in Mumbai recently which was attended by directors Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Nandita Das. The photos from the screening surfaced online and went viral.

In the pictures, shared by the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, Kashyap was seen hugging Pa Ranjith and applauding the film. Seeing his elated reactions in the photos, it seems that the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker was bowled over after watching Natchathiram Nagargiradhu.

Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed the critically acclaimed film Masaan featuring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha, took to his Twitter account and called the film 'masterpiece' as he tweeted, ".@beemji opens #NatchathiramNagargiradhu with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith! Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu and Kalidas Jayaram."

Pa Ranjith's films mainly focus on caste and politics and this time too, the director has explored similar angles through a love story with LGBTQIA themes. In a recent interview, he stated that while writing the film, he realised that it might make a lot of people uncomfortable after watching it.

Talking to The Hindu about the film, Pa Ranjith said, "I didn’t want to write a regular love story between a man and a woman. So, I started exploring the love stories that are around us. This is not a film about queer love but queer characters are there in the film. They all come together to create a theatrical play that is against caste and honour killing."