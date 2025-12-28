Natasa Stankovic turns head in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture cape, exuding elegance at Golden Hour, SEE pics

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?
Natasa Stanković glowed in a golden couture cape by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla during the golden hour. Her soft makeup and minimal jewellery highlighted the outfit’s elegance, creating a stunning and memorable fashion moment.
Natasa Stankovic recently looked stunning in a beautiful couture outfit by the famous designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit shone even more because she was photographed in the golden hour, which is the warm light right before sunset. Her ensemble created a memorable and sophisticated fashion moment by fusing modern design with traditional Indian craft.
Natasa wore a dramatic couture cape designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The cape's delicate golden hues and intricate mirror work exquisitely reflected sunlight. It flowed beautifully, giving her a striking yet refined presence. She wore a straightforward base outfit underneath the cape to complement the style and draw attention to it. The ensemble was the ideal fusion of contemporary style and traditional craftsmanship. The sparkle and texture of the cape added glitz without being overly bulky. The warm hues looked stunning in the setting sun, demonstrating how a well-thought-out ensemble can feel classic and unique.
Natasa maintained a delicate, radiant makeup look. She accentuated her natural features with delicate highlights and warm tones. Her skin appeared radiant in the sunlight, and her makeup complemented the golden hues of her ensemble. She went with basic jewellery to complete the ensemble. She wore tiny, glittering accessories in place of bulky items to add elegance without detracting from the cape. The entire appearance was elegant and well-balanced thanks to the careful styling.
Also read: Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Natasa's golden hour ensemble was unique because it demonstrated the harmonious fusion of clothing, light, and style. Her outfit shone in the sunset, and her elegance was accentuated by the simple jewellery and makeup. Her self-assured and elegant appearance made this fashion moment unforgettable, demonstrating that fashion is about telling a story with style rather than just wearing clothes.