Natasa Stankovic slays in a black bikini, hubby Hardik Pandya reacts

Actress Natasa Stankovic on Sunday raised the temperature when she posted throwback bikini photo on Instagram. In the picture Natasha sizzles in a black off-shoulder bikini with her hair tied in a bun.

The actress is wearing black shades and can be seen basking in the sun while enjoying in the pool. “Good times and tan lines #tb,” she wrote in the post.

With thousands of comments on Natasa’s photo, what stands out is her husband, Hardik Pandya’s reply. The cricketer dropped a fire and a heart emoji under his wife’s photo.

Hardik and Natasa became parents to baby, Agastya in July last year. The couple keeps positing videos of the adorable little munchkin on their social media handles and fans are in awe of his cuteness. They recently shared a video of Agastya taking his first footsteps.

In the video, Hardik hold Agastya and leaves him to go towards his mother, who is not far away from him. The 10-month old walked scurried towards his mother. The walk left Hardik Pandya in awe and his mother Natasa very happy.

Watch the video here:

Hardik and Natasa, since their wedding, have been very active on social media and keep their fans entertained with pictures of them and their kid, regularly.

Hardik, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the recently suspended edition of the IPL, was not part of the Team India side for the England tour, but most likely be picked in the side's tour of Sri Lanka, as the two teams will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.