Natasa Stankovic opens up about moving on after separation from Hardik Pandya, embracing motherhood, love, challenges, and career comeback.

Actress and model Natasa Stankovic is beginning a new chapter in her life. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Natasa opened up about her personal journey, relationships, motherhood, and career goals.

After her separation from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya in July last year, Natasa has been focusing on moving forward with positivity. The couple had been together for four years and are now co-parenting their four-year-old son, Agastya. Talking about her personal life, Natasa shared that she is open to love again. She said, “I am not averse to it (falling in love). I want to embrace whatever life brings my way.”

Natasa also reflected on her recent birthday celebration in March. She described the day as full of love and happiness. “This year was beautiful and special. I had a lovely time with Agastya during the day, and at night, I had a small get-together with my lovely people. So my day was filled with so much love and joy,” she shared with a smile.

Although the past year was challenging for her, Natasa expressed gratitude for all the ups and downs she experienced. She believes that every challenge teaches valuable lessons. “Last year was quite challenging, and I am grateful for it. We grow wiser through challenges, and I just love that. I had many experiences, both good and bad, and I truly believe that we mature with experiences, not just with age,” she explained.

Looking ahead, Natasa is open to finding love and forming meaningful relationships. She said, “I am definitely open to new experiences, opportunities, and maybe love. I believe the right connection happens naturally when the time is right. I value relationships built on trust and understanding.”

On the professional front, Natasa plans to make a comeback after five years away from the industry. She admits it won’t be easy but remains determined. “It’s not easy to get back after five long years of not being in the industry. But I love working and improving. I will keep trying, and if nothing works out, I would happily pursue a new career,” she said confidently.

She ended the conversation by sharing a life lesson: “Don’t try to prove anyone wrong because it will only cost you your peace. It’s not worth it. Just forgive and move on.”