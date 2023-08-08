Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

Headlines

TMC MP Derek O’Brien not suspended from Rajya Sabha, know what happened

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp users can now edit captions of images and videos too, here’s how new feature works

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Fashion Deals: Don't Miss These Unmissable End-of-Season Sales!

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

Kangana Ranaut slams report claiming she has differences with Sunny Deol ahead of Gadar 2 release: 'No other actress...'

Ira Khan calls her depression 'partly genetic’, says she grew up believing you have to be sad for people to love you

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

Nassar talks about his upcoming web series The Jengaburu Curse.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Nayakan to Baahubali, Nassar has had a storied career in films. The veteran actor is now venturing into the OTT space with the upcoming Hindi web series The Jengaburu Curse. In a candid chat with DNA ahead of the show’s release, the actor opens up on the show, why it’s close to his heart, and why he does few Hindi films.

The Jengaburu Curse deals with the exploitation of Odisha’s tribal population and mining. Talking about what drew him to the show, Nassar says it was due to the man behind the camera. “Nila Madhab Panda is one of the very important contemporary directors, who talk about relevant issues. He is a sensible director. And then the subject made me decide that I really want to do this,” he says.

Nassar has been an advocate of the rights of the tribal people and says hence, the show is close to his heart. “I have been talking about this issue on stages wherever I appear. I have asked my students to make documentaries on it, giving voice to the people. So here, as an actor, I could use my position to amplify, I had to do this. It is close to my heart because of the issue it takes up. In the series, I don’t talk about what I believe in real life, but the show does,” says the actor.

The veteran actor says the show is very real because the director chose to take from his real experience while making it. He elaborates, “Nila shot this in his own soil, where he has seen these characters and the atrocities. So, it was very genuine. Whatever he has seen and understood, he has tried to bring it on screen. That is why I believe it will be a great web series.”

As he talks about the show’s realism, Nassar says he is happy how Indian cinema and shows are moving from melodramatic to real. “For a long time, Indian films had been a bit melodramatic or romanticised. Now, because of global exposure people watch more. Even the makers watch what is happening in other countries and industries. Finally, a realistic way of narrative has come here. It is good for actors and directors and for the creative process. As an actor, I welcome it because I can now do freely what I have been trained for. It should have come long back but it’s good it has come now,” says the actor.

Nassar has been part of hundreds of films in Tamil and Telugu over several years but his appearances in Hindi films have been very limited and sparse. Talking about the reason behind that, the veteran actor says, “I love Hindi films and always want to be a part of them. But because I am too engaged with films down south, I have to be selective. I am friends with most of the producers and directors and I am unable to say no to them. This forces me to choose what can be taken. But now, I am in a position to do more Hindi films and you will see me in more of them.”

The Jengaburu Curse also stars Faria Abdullah and Makarand Deshpande among others. The show will release on SonyLiv on August 10.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Ankita Choudhary, who faced personal tragedy while preparing for UPSC exam but secured AIR...

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Viral video: Shirtless man handles dozens of snakes bare-handed, internet is scared

How IIT Kanpur grad founded two startups worth Rs 18,000 crore, new gym chain caught Ratan Tata’s eye; net worth is…

Apple iPhone 14 available at ‘lowest price’ of Rs 6,749 in Flipkart sale, over Rs 73,000 discount

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE