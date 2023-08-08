Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

Nassar talks about his upcoming web series The Jengaburu Curse.

From Nayakan to Baahubali, Nassar has had a storied career in films. The veteran actor is now venturing into the OTT space with the upcoming Hindi web series The Jengaburu Curse. In a candid chat with DNA ahead of the show’s release, the actor opens up on the show, why it’s close to his heart, and why he does few Hindi films.

The Jengaburu Curse deals with the exploitation of Odisha’s tribal population and mining. Talking about what drew him to the show, Nassar says it was due to the man behind the camera. “Nila Madhab Panda is one of the very important contemporary directors, who talk about relevant issues. He is a sensible director. And then the subject made me decide that I really want to do this,” he says.

Nassar has been an advocate of the rights of the tribal people and says hence, the show is close to his heart. “I have been talking about this issue on stages wherever I appear. I have asked my students to make documentaries on it, giving voice to the people. So here, as an actor, I could use my position to amplify, I had to do this. It is close to my heart because of the issue it takes up. In the series, I don’t talk about what I believe in real life, but the show does,” says the actor.

The veteran actor says the show is very real because the director chose to take from his real experience while making it. He elaborates, “Nila shot this in his own soil, where he has seen these characters and the atrocities. So, it was very genuine. Whatever he has seen and understood, he has tried to bring it on screen. That is why I believe it will be a great web series.”

As he talks about the show’s realism, Nassar says he is happy how Indian cinema and shows are moving from melodramatic to real. “For a long time, Indian films had been a bit melodramatic or romanticised. Now, because of global exposure people watch more. Even the makers watch what is happening in other countries and industries. Finally, a realistic way of narrative has come here. It is good for actors and directors and for the creative process. As an actor, I welcome it because I can now do freely what I have been trained for. It should have come long back but it’s good it has come now,” says the actor.

Nassar has been part of hundreds of films in Tamil and Telugu over several years but his appearances in Hindi films have been very limited and sparse. Talking about the reason behind that, the veteran actor says, “I love Hindi films and always want to be a part of them. But because I am too engaged with films down south, I have to be selective. I am friends with most of the producers and directors and I am unable to say no to them. This forces me to choose what can be taken. But now, I am in a position to do more Hindi films and you will see me in more of them.”

The Jengaburu Curse also stars Faria Abdullah and Makarand Deshpande among others. The show will release on SonyLiv on August 10.