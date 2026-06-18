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Naslen's Mollywood Times lands in legal trouble; police case filed against makers for CBFC violations, obscene dialogues

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Naslen's Mollywood Times lands in legal trouble; police case filed against makers for CBFC violations, obscene dialogues

CBFC had issued a U/A 16+ certificate to Mollywood Times after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and objectionable dialogues. However, the Malayalam film was allegedly screened with changes not approved by the censor board and by including obscene dialogues.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 11:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Naslen's Mollywood Times lands in legal trouble; police case filed against makers for CBFC violations, obscene dialogues
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Police have registered a case against the producer, director and distributor of Mollywood Times for allegedly exhibiting scenes and dialogues that were directed by the CBFC to be removed, officials said on Thursday. Thiruvallam police registered the case based on a complaint filed on Wednesday by the regional officer of the CBFC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, officials said.

The case has been registered against the producer, director, distributor, digital cinema content service providers and theatre owners who screened the film Mollywood Times, featuring actor Naslen, which was released on June 5. According to the FIR, the Central Board of Film Certification had issued a U/A 16+ certificate to the film after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and objectionable dialogues.

However, the film was allegedly screened with changes not approved by the censor board and by including obscene dialogues, through tampering, the FIR said. The case was registered under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act, which deals with exhibiting a film certified for adult viewing to persons who are not adults, police said. Police officials said the accused would be questioned as part of the investigation, and notices would be issued to them soon. (With inputs from PTI)

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