Nasha to Lock Upp: Know all about Poonam Pandey's journey, struggles, personal life

Poonam Panday was born into a family of Kanpur, she started her career as a model. She grabbed attention when she emerged as one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Poonam Pandey, born on March 11, 1991, passed away on February 2, 2024. She was an Indian model and actress known for her work in various films and shows. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Nasha in 2013. 

Early life

Poonam was born into a family in Kanpur, she started her career as a model. She grabbed attention when she emerged as one of the top nine contestants in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest. She later appeared on the cover page of a prominent fashion magazine.

Career

In 2013, Pandey took on the female lead role in the film Nasha, portraying a teacher engaged in a sexual relationship with one of her students. She was praised for her performance. However, the film's posters, featuring Pandey "clad in nothing, but two placards tactfully placed to cover her body," triggered public outrage. In Mumbai on July 20, 2013, a group of protesters tore and set fire to the posters. The general secretary of Shiv Sena Chitrapat voiced objections to the advertisements, deeming the posters highly vulgar and derogatory.

Despite the controversy, Pandey went on to sign for the planned sequel to Nasha, where she would reprise her role as Anita.

Following her appearance in Nasha, Poonam ventured into Bhojpuri, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, in addition to making special appearances in various films. Her final cinematic release was the 2018 film The Journey of Karma. 

Beyond her film endeavors, Poonam participated in television shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp. Notably, she portrayed the character of Jalebi Bai in TV shows like Total Nadaniyaan and Pyaar Mohabbat Ssshhh.

 Personal life

On September 1, 2020, Poonam Pandey tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They got married at their home in Mumbai in the presence of their close family members. On September 11, Pandey lodged a complaint against Bombay, alleging molestation, threats, and assault. Bombay was subsequently apprehended on September 23 in Goa, where the incident occurred in Canacona village during Pandey's film shoot.

This development sparked controversy, with some accusing Pandey of manipulating and misusing IPC Section 498A. Bombay was later released on bail, and Pandey reconciled with him. The sudden resolution, just days after the incident and Bombay's arrest led to widespread speculation on social media that the entire episode was a publicity stunt.

 

 

