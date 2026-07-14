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Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah request Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest: 'This battle is a marathon'

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah request Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike

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Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah request Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest: 'This battle is a marathon'

Naseeruddin Shah and others urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his 16-day hunger strike. His health is worsening during the protest demanding the Education Minister's resignation over exam paper leaks.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 14, 2026, 05:33 PM IST

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah request Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike in CJP protest: 'This battle is a marathon'
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Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike as his health gets worse. They said the movement needs its leaders alive to keep fighting.

Health worsens after 16 days

Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 16 days at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The Cockroach Janta Party's protest has been going on for 24 days. Organisers said Sonam has lost 8.2 kg. On Day 17, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke posted on X: 'Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure - 107/70.'

'We need you': Celebrities back the movement

An appeal was signed by Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, economist Jayati Ghosh, novelist Arundhati Roy, and others. Zeenat Aman, Omi Vaidya, Prakash Raj and Shreya Dhanwanthary had all backed Sonam's protest a few hours prior.'We salute your courage,' the PTI statement read. We kindly ask that you think about putting an immediate end to this hunger strike. We need you in the next few days because our fight is a marathon, not a sprint. Additionally, they accused the government of failing to act, claiming that the wait was endangering the health of demonstrators. Scholars Anuradha Chenoy, Nivedita Menon, director Sanjay Kak and activist Lalita Ramdas are among the other signatories.

Also read: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on backlash for abusive language: 'Kaunsi aurat gaali nahi deti?'

What is the protest about

The Cockroach Janta Party is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to paper leaks and exam issues impacting NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC, which have caused student distress and suicides. Engineer Sonam Wangchuk supports these protests, seeking accountability, while the party requests ₹1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET aspirants and plans a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 during the Monsoon Session.

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