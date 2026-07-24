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Narayani Shastri's makes big statement on cocai*e in TV industry: 'It is common'

Narayani Shastri alleged cocaine and MDMA use is common in the TV industry and that party budgets now cover drugs instead of alcohol.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 03:11 PM IST

Narayani Shastri's makes big statement on cocai*e in TV industry: 'It is common'
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Actor Narayani Shastri has alleged that drug consumption is now part of the entertainment industry’s party culture. She mentioned cocaine and MDMA as chemicals she has seen at parties in a recent interview, claiming that funds that were previously used for booze are now being used for illegal narcotics. Additionally, she stated that performers' inability to perform has caused shoot delays.

What Narayani said in the interview

Narayani stated that the character of industry parties has evolved in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube. There used to be a budget for alcohol at parties. There is now a budget for pharmaceuticals. When I saw this, I was astounded. I stopped going out to parties many years ago since they are now quite different from dancing,' she remarked. 'Cocaine and MDMA are common,' she said in response to the question of which drugs are common. 
While 'everyone knows that everyone does stuff' at smaller events, she continued, such activities are kept under wraps during huge parties.

Claims about shoots and delays

Narayani discussed drug use on sets as well. She claimed that it occurs 'all the time' and that there have been times when an actor's incapacity to shoot led to the cancellation of shoots.  She remembered that the actor 'was not in a condition to even stand up' after four hours of waiting for a shoot to begin. To keep the shoot on schedule, she claims that producers frequently get in touch with the actor's family because changing an actor can have an impact on the character and the show.

Also read: Tusshar Kapoor slams 50 vanity vans on Welcome To The Jungle set, calls it Narcissism

Her personal admission

Narayani said that she had previously dabbled with narcotics. She remarked, 'I have done everything in my life, but I have done it as an experiment, to see what happens when you do something." She stressed that because she only tried them once, she did not become addicted. She added that she drank alcohol once to experience what it's like if it's ever spiked.

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