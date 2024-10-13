Nara Rohit and Siree Lella shared the screen space with each other in the 2024 political thriller Prathinidhi 2.

Telugu actors Nara Rohit and Siree Lella had their engagement in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 13. Nara Rohit is the son of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu, star Nandamuri Balakrishna, and other family members attended the ceremony to bless the couple.

After the engagement, Nara Rohit shared an adorable photo from the ceremony with his fiancee on his Instagram. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Together, we’ve shared countless laughter-filled moments, adventures, and memories. And now, I am excited to begin the greatest journey of my life– building a life filled with love and joy forever." He tagged Siree Lella and added a red heart emoji. She also shared the same photo on her Instagram and captioned it, 'With my forever", and tagged Nara Rohit, along with a infinite emoji.

RVR PRO, the wedding photography and cinematography production house, shared a few beautiful photos from their engagement ceremony. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "A Love Scene Beyond the Screen. Today, we’re honored to unveil the engagement of two stars who found love where they least expected it in the midst of shared dreams, hard work, and a passion for their craft. Captured through our lens, this special moment reflects the elegance of their journey from co-stars to life partners. Dressed in timeless grace and radiating joy, they stand hand-in-hand, ready to embark on the greatest role of their lives. Swipe to see this unforgettable chapter, exclusively brought to you by RVR PRO as we celebrate their union with elegance and charm. Here’s to the beginning of a lifetime of love and artistry together. Nara Rohit & Siree Lella."

Nara Rohit and Siree Lella shared the screen space with each other in the 2024 political thriller Prathinidhi 2. Written and directed by Murthy Devagupthapu, the movie was released on May 10 and marked the acting debut of Siree Lella. It is the sequel of the 2014 political thriller Prathinidhi, which was also headlined by Rohit. Shubra Aiyappa was the leading lady in the first part.

