Nano Banana AI Takes Over: Bollywood icons join viral trend, from Rakesh Roshan to Sharvari Wagh

The viral Nano Banana AI trend has taken over social media, with celebs like Rakesh Roshan, Sonam Bajwa, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, and Bhumi Pednekar joining in. Fans are loving the quirky, miniature AI avatars that mix humor, creativity, and pop culture in one fun craze.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Social media has been buzzing lately with the quirky Nano Banana trend, a viral AI image craze that has taken Bollywood celebrities by storm. The trend, which uses artificial intelligence to recreate stars in comically exaggerated or child-like forms, has become a source of endless amusement for fans and celebrities alike.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to actress Sonam Bajwa, many familiar faces have popped up in AI-generated “Nano Banana” versions. These edits shrink their appearances down to playful, miniature figures that instantly catch the eye and spark laughter.

Other celebrities who joined the fun include Sharvari Wagh, known for her fitness and glam, who was reimagined in a pint-sized avatar; Varun Dhawan, whose goofy AI makeover quickly went viral; and Rajkummar Rao, who is usually known for his intense roles but here looked adorably cartoonish. Bhumi Pednekar too found herself trending after fans shared her Nano Banana-inspired edits across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

The appeal of the trend lies in its sheer whimsical creativity, turning glamorous stars into lighthearted, toy-like characters. It highlights how AI-generated art has become a cultural playground, not just for tech enthusiasts but for mainstream pop culture.

Fans haven’t just stopped at sharing these images; they’ve also flooded comment sections with jokes, memes, and reactions, calling the Nano Banana look “too cute to handle” and “the most entertaining AI trend of the year.” Some celebrities even reposted their AI versions, showing that they, too, enjoyed the harmless fun.

With Bollywood embracing digital trends faster than ever, the Nano Banana craze is another reminder of how AI-driven creativity is blurring the lines between technology, entertainment, and fandom. Whether you love it for the humour or the artistry, one thing’s clear: this tiny makeover has left a big mark on the internet.

How to make 3D models from images using Gemini Nano Banana AI - a step-by-step tutorial

Here’s a simple guide to help you turn your photos into stunning Nano Banana AI 3D figurines using Google Gemini:

  1.  Open the Gemini app on your device.
  2.  Select the Nano Banana option from the menu.
  3. Upload the photo you’d like to transform.
  4. Let the AI process your image into a 3D figurine.
  5. Customise the look (pose, texture, lighting) if available.
  6. Save or share your 3D Nano Banana creation on social media.

ALSO READ: What is Nano Banana trend? Turning ordinary photos into 3D figurines, here’s step-by-step guide

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
