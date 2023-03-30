Nani says RRR's Oscars win gave Indian cinema it's due recognition, says 'earlier people used to...' | Exclusive

Nani states that before RRR, International audiences used to categorise Indian cinema as 'song and dance.'

SS Rajamouli's recent blockbuster RRR has taken Indian cinema to a new level. With several international awards, including the song Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar and Golden Globe, Telugu star Nani feels that now Indian cinema is getting its due recognition internationally. While interacting with DNA for his new film, Dasara, Nani emphasises the changing perception of Indian cinema, "Earlier people (international audiences) used to say that Indian cinema is all about 'song and dance.' But now the same 'song and dance' got an Oscar. The same 'song and dance' is making others dance."

For the unversed, Nani gained nationwide recognition with SS Rajamouli's Eega (Makhi in Hindi). Nani does believe that Eega was way ahead of its time. Sharing his views on RRR winning an Academy award, the actor adds, "I think Rajamouli's sir is the greatest filmmaker, with or without the Oscar. This (Oscar award) is just another feather in his cap."

Nani is confident about his upcoming action-drama Dasara. Srikanth Odhela's directorial debut will be Nani's first pan-India release. Nani shares why Dasara is a crucial film for the Telugu industry. "Usually, in Telugu, we had out-an-out action massy entertainers, or we have a content-driven cinema. Dasara is a combination of mass entertainment with strong content. Dasara is a new genre in Telugu cinema."

Watch the full interview with Nani

After Baahubali, the KGF series and RRR, the trend of pan-India releases saw significant growth. However, films like Ginna and the recently released Kabzaa failed at the box office. Sharing his take on Dasara being a pan-India success, he says, "As a team, we're pretty confident about the film. That is why we decided to take this film to the country and have a wider release."

Nani also opens up about his take on making a Bollywood debut, "I am an artist, and I am up for any good opportunity. So, if there's any good concept or idea, I would love to be a part of it." Nani's Dasara will release in cinemas on March 30.