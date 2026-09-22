Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

Nani showered praise on Raghav Juyal at The Paradise pre-release event, calling him a "rockstar" and "fantastic talent." He predicted Raghav could become "one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema" and teased a performance that will leave audiences shocked. The film releases on September 24.

The buzz around The Paradise reached another high at the film's grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Mondday, where Nani turned the spotlight on his co-star Raghav Juyal, who plays the menacing antagonist Vikram Maalik. While the event celebrated the world of the upcoming film, it was Nani's glowing praise for Raghav that emerged as one of the evening's biggest talking points. Calling him a "rockstar" and "an entertainer," Nani expressed immense confidence in Raghav's talent, predicting that he could go on to become "one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema."

Speaking at the event, Nani said, "Raghav, today's show is all you. You are the rockstar. I feel like the entire internet is going to be filled with you today. You are an entertainer." Nani also teased Raghav's performance as Vikram Maalik, revealing that audiences are likely to be surprised by the actor’s meticulous approach to the character. Praising the smallest nuances in his performance, he said, "You don't need preparation, my brother. You are amazing. You stole the show. And the small, small nuances that he has done — the little things, the way he has performed them so beautifully — when you watch the film, you are going to be shocked. We have never seen something like this in our lives."

The actor went on to describe Raghav as a "fantastic talent" and backed him to reach new heights with The Paradise. "I think he is a fantastic talent, and I am very, very confident that he will be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema," Nani added. The Jersey actor ended his praise with a personal message of support for his co-star, assuring him that he would continue to root for him. "And I’ll always be rooting for you, Raghav. You have a brother here in Hyderabad, you know that," he said.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is slated to release worldwide on September 24, 2026. Apart from Nani and Raghav, th film also features Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu. It was originally planned for a March 26 release. It was subsequently moved to August 21, before settling on the current September window to allow adequate time for post-production.

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