FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

Nani reveals what makes Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying? 53 campus deaths have put alarm bells ringing

Have IITs become mousetraps? Why are brilliant SC, ST & OBC students dying?

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'

Nani showered praise on Raghav Juyal at The Paradise pre-release event, calling him a "rockstar" and "fantastic talent." He predicted Raghav could become "one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema" and teased a performance that will leave audiences shocked. The film releases on September 24.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 09:31 PM IST

Nani reveals what makes 'rockstar' Raghav Juyal's performance in The Paradise special: 'You are going to be shocked'
Nani praises Raghav Juyal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The buzz around The Paradise reached another high at the film's grand pre-release event in Hyderabad on Mondday, where Nani turned the spotlight on his co-star Raghav Juyal, who plays the menacing antagonist Vikram Maalik. While the event celebrated the world of the upcoming film, it was Nani's glowing praise for Raghav that emerged as one of the evening's biggest talking points. Calling him a "rockstar" and "an entertainer," Nani expressed immense confidence in Raghav's talent, predicting that he could go on to become "one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema."

Speaking at the event, Nani said, "Raghav, today's show is all you. You are the rockstar. I feel like the entire internet is going to be filled with you today. You are an entertainer." Nani also teased Raghav's performance as Vikram Maalik, revealing that audiences are likely to be surprised by the actor’s meticulous approach to the character. Praising the smallest nuances in his performance, he said, "You don't need preparation, my brother. You are amazing. You stole the show. And the small, small nuances that he has done — the little things, the way he has performed them so beautifully — when you watch the film, you are going to be shocked. We have never seen something like this in our lives."

The actor went on to describe Raghav as a "fantastic talent" and backed him to reach new heights with The Paradise. "I think he is a fantastic talent, and I am very, very confident that he will be one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema," Nani added. The Jersey actor ended his praise with a personal message of support for his co-star, assuring him that he would continue to root for him. "And I’ll always be rooting for you, Raghav. You have a brother here in Hyderabad, you know that," he said.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is slated to release worldwide on September 24, 2026. Apart from Nani and Raghav, th film also features Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu. It was originally planned for a March 26 release. It was subsequently moved to August 21, before settling on the current September window to allow adequate time for post-production.

READ | 72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode's suicide case
IIT Bombay Student Death: What family, faculty and police say about Sahil Wakode
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
US, Denmark, Greenland Sign Defence Pact: What does deal mean?
Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President takes aim at Tehran
Trump at UNGA 2026: Iranian delegation walks out as US President targets Tehran
Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027, these two celebs to host main ceremony
Pankaj Tripathi to make hosting debut at IIFA Digital Awards 2027
Trump at UNGA: Iran deal possible after midterms, warns of ‘annihilation’| Key points
Trump at UNGA: Iran deal possible after midterms, warns of ‘annihilation’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement