Entertainment

Nani reacts to North vs South cinema debate, says 'languages may be different but..'

Nani was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Ante Sundariniki released on June 10 to favourable reviews and positive word-of-mouth.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

Telugu superstar Nani is currently basking in the success of his latest release Ante Sundaraniki in which he is paired opposite Nazriya Nazim who makes her Telugu debut with the Vivek Athreya directorial that was released on June 10 to favourable reviews from the critics and positive word-of-mouth from the audience.

The actor recently reacted to the ongoing North vs South cinema debate amid the huge success of SS Rajamouli-Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR, Yash's KGF Chapter 2, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. Nani said that the trend of viewers opening up to films across languages needs to be celebrated rather than being made into a topic of debate. 

"This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves -- Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood -- these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don't understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation," Nani told PTI in an interview.

The 38-year-old actor, whose Telugu film Jersey was recently remade in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur that flopped badly at the box office, believes that the success of films from any region of the country should be taken in stride as it contributes to the growth of the Indian film industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nani (@nameisnani)

"We are celebrating every good film coming from every state. Each state has different superstars and if everyone is celebrating a good film, the focus won't be on casting a star. The focus will now be on how to make a nice film. It's a good change we are going through as a film industry. There is no discussion on north versus south," he added while speaking to the portal.

READ | Ante Sundaraniki star Nani says he grew up watching Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ghanta Naveen Babu aka Nani is currently shooting for his next project Dasara, directed by Srikanth Odhela. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in the action-drama film whose thirty percent of the shooting has been completed.

