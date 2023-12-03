Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

Nani calls doing Band Baajaa Baaraat's South remake a very bad call and opens up if he is still open to starring in remakes.

Nani is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Hi Papa which also stars Mrunal Thakur. The actor is currently busy promoting his film and during an interview, the actor talked about his perspective on starring in remakes. He talked about his film Aaha Kalyanam, a remake of Band Baaja Baaraat, and called it a bad call.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Nani said that he has starred in two remakes in his entire career, and added, “Second time it was Band Baaja Baaraat, which was a very bad call. Which was Yash Raj’s launch in the South. They did it in Tamil. It was in Tamil, and the film didn’t work, so I sent Yash Raj back.”

He added that he is still open to star in remakes and said, "I’m open to it, but, for example, say adaptation. I feel if it’s a great film in Malayalam or if it’s a great film in Tamil or if it’s a great film in Hindi already, then there’s no point in doing it in Telugu. Now, I think the set of audiences of these industries are kind of mixed right now, and any good film, for example, any good film which comes from Telugu or Tamil or Malayalam, the word of mouth is spreading like that immediately, thanks to the reviews and all."

He further added, "Now, at this point in time, I feel there’s no point in doing a remake because you would have already fallen in love with the original; you would have liked it. And, you know, the thing with the films is it grows on you as time passes. That’s what happened with Jersey also."

Helmed by Shouryuv, Hi Papa will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Hi Papa revolves around a single father Nani and the adorable bond he shares with his daughter. Nani is keeping his wife, her mother's identity hidden. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 7.

