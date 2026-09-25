Nani breaks silence on The Paradise backlash: 'Enjoyed hilarious trolls, learnt from the flaws'

Nani has addressed the backlash against The Paradise, acknowledging the mixed reactions and criticism from audiences and reviewers. In a candid note, the actor thanked fans for their love and said he has also learnt from the flaws pointed out by critics.

Just a day after The Paradise hit theatres, Nani has addressed the backlash surrounding the film. The period action drama has received largely negative reactions from audiences and critics, with some even calling it "the worst film in Nani’s career." On September 25, the actor shared a candid note, revealing that he has gone through the reactions and responses to the film, including the criticism, and has taken note of the flaws pointed out by critics and reviewers.

Nani addresses The Paradise backlash

Taking to his X account on Friday, Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude."

I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out.



Thank you for everything is… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2026

Nani scores biggest opening with The Paradise

The Paradise earned Rs 46.25 crore net in India (including paid previews) and grossed Rs 76.90 crore worldwide, resulting in the biggest opening in Nani's career. The Srikanth Odela directorial easily surpassed the opening day figures of HIT: The Third Case, which had earned Rs 37.80 crore on its first day in 2025.

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayau Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression."

READ | The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani film becomes his biggest opener despite negative reviews, mints Rs 77 crore