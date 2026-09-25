FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening, duo ignore remarks on Alpha

Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening

Sam Altman Endorsed This IITian’s Last Product. His New One Speaks for Itself

Sam Altman Endorsed This IITian’s Last Product. His New One Speaks for Itself

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR as he braces for first electoral battle at Maduranthakam! Watch video

Watch: Vijay Garlands MGR statue as he begins Madurantakam bypoll campaign

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nani breaks silence on The Paradise backlash: 'Enjoyed hilarious trolls, learnt from the flaws'

Nani has addressed the backlash against The Paradise, acknowledging the mixed reactions and criticism from audiences and reviewers. In a candid note, the actor thanked fans for their love and said he has also learnt from the flaws pointed out by critics.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Nani breaks silence on The Paradise backlash: 'Enjoyed hilarious trolls, learnt from the flaws'
Nani on The Paradise backlash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a day after The Paradise hit theatres, Nani has addressed the backlash surrounding the film. The period action drama has received largely negative reactions from audiences and critics, with some even calling it "the worst film in Nani’s career." On September 25, the actor shared a candid note, revealing that he has gone through the reactions and responses to the film, including the criticism, and has taken note of the flaws pointed out by critics and reviewers.

Nani addresses The Paradise backlash

Taking to his X account on Friday, Nani wrote, "I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude."

Nani scores biggest opening with The Paradise

The Paradise earned Rs 46.25 crore net in India (including paid previews) and grossed Rs 76.90 crore worldwide, resulting in the biggest opening in Nani's career. The Srikanth Odela directorial easily surpassed the opening day figures of HIT: The Third Case, which had earned Rs 37.80 crore on its first day in 2025.

The Paradise cast, crew, and plot details

Apart from Nani, The Paradise also features Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayau Lohar, and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. The one-line synopsis of the period action drama reads as, "In 1980s Secunderabad, the marginalized tribe Savari battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression." 

READ | The Paradise box office collection day 1: Nani film becomes his biggest opener despite negative reviews, mints Rs 77 crore

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening, duo ignore remarks on Alpha
Viral video: Alia Bhatt hugs Samay Raina at Don't Be Shy screening
From $100 billion promise to Kashmir dig: How Saudi Arabia sided with Pakistan and Turkey at UNGA 2026
From $100 billion promise to Kashmir dig: How Saudi Arabia sided with Pakistan
Sam Altman Endorsed This IITian’s Last Product. His New One Speaks for Itself
Sam Altman Endorsed This IITian’s Last Product. His New One Speaks for Itself
Delhi HC issues notice to CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke, orders takedown of AI deepfake showing woman with PM Modi
Delhi HC issues notice to Dipke, orders takedown of AI deepfake showing woman
Banka Minor Harassment Case: Three youths detained, confirms SP Amitesh Kumar
Banka Minor Harassment Case: Three youths detained, confirms SP Amitesh Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement