Nani 31 titled Saripodha Sanivaaram: Nani looks menacing in first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya’s film

Nani looks menacing in the first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya's film Nani 31 which is now titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

A few days ago, it was announced that Nani and filmmaker Vivek Athreya are collaborating once again after Ante Sundaraniki for their next film Nani 31. Now, the makers have unveiled the title and first glimpse of their upcoming movie.

On Monday, the makers of Nani 31 unveiled the title of the film along with an intriguing first glimpse video of the film showing Nani in an action-packed, menacing avatar. Nani 31 Unchained was the title of the video which also unveiled the official name of the movie which is, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

The first glimpse video of the film shows Nani tied up in chains while a voice-over narrates how a man has to wait until the day he needs to arrive and then no one can dare to stop him. Cut to Nani breaking his chains with a hammer which ignites a fire in the warehouse. As he breaks the blinds, a half-lit paper showing the date of a Saturday (Sanivaaram) flies in front of him for grabs which is when the narrator explains, what if that one day comes for a person every Saturday.

The next he breaks open the door covering his face with people looking at him from outside and narrating defining him as someone with menacing eyes and a volcano.

After watching the first glimpse video of Nani’s upcoming movie, the fans showered their love and shared their excitement. One of the comments read, “The video is up and running.” Another wrote, “Natural star for a reason.” Another wrote, “mass.” Another commented, “Super Anna, we are waiting.”

Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah in key roles is being produced by DVV Entertainment. It also marks Nani’s second collaboration with Priyanka Arul Mohan after their 2019 action comedy film Gang Leader, which was also the actress’ debut in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Nani is currently busy with his upcoming movie Hi Nanna helmed by debutant Shouryuv. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Baby Kiara, and Jayaram in prominent roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21.