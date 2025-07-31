Nandinee Kashyap arrested: Eyewitnesses say Assamese actress fled from scene without offering help, deceased student's family reveals she promised them...

Actress Nandinee Kashyap was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident, which led to the demise of a 21-year-old student, Samiul Haque.

Assamese actress Nandinee Kashyap (also known as Nandini Kashyap) was arrested by the Guwahati City Police in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident that led to the death of a 21-year-old youth. The deceased has been identified as Samiul Haque, an engineering student who was reportedly engaged with the Guwahati Smart City project temporarily. On Wednesday, Guwahati city police produced the accused before a local court in Guwahati, and the court sent her to 2 days' police custody.

What exactly happened

Police said the incident occurred on the night of July 25 in the Dakshingaon area of Kahilipara, where the victim was allegedly hit by a vehicle belonging to the actress. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday evening. "We arrested the lady identified as Nandinee Kashyap in connection with the incident. Earlier, we registered a case at the Dispur police station, where all sections were bailable. But after the death of Samiul Haque, we appealed to the court to add another section which is non-bailable," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati City, Jayanta Sarathi Borah told ANI. The senior police officer also said that the deceased was a student and he was temporarily engaged in the Guwahati Smart City project works.

Eyewitnesses say Nandinee fled the scene without offering help

As Mid-Day reported, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts suggest that the actress fled the scene without offering help. After Samiul passed away, police elevated the charges to culpable homicide and arrested the actor.

The student's family says Nandinee promised support, but failed to deliver

After Samiul's demise, even his family members stepped forward and gave a statement about the actress. In the same reports, his grieving family said that Kashyap had promised to support his medical treatment but failed to do so.

(With inputs from ANI)