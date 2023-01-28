Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack after fainting in padayatra, uncle Balakrishna provides health update

Nandamuri Balakrishna

On Friday, actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during the padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Local TDP leaders rushed Taraka to a private hospital in Kuppam.

As per the report of Etimes, while Taraka was been given medical aid, he suffered a massive heart attack. The actor's uncle Balakrishna shared the health update with the media after meeting him. "All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked," Balakrishna said.





