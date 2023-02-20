Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy has fallen ill, not eaten since actor's demise: Report

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna with Alekhya Reddy

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise has left his fans and the family shattered. If the news report is to be believed, Taraka's wife has got big shock by the loss, and she has fallen ill. As per the report of The Hans India, Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is disturbed by the death of her husband, she has not eaten in the last two days and has fallen ill. Amid the huge loss, and ill health she is taking care of their children (2 daughters and a son).

Alekhya Reddy is a fashion designer and is said to be a close relative of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy. The duo got married in 2012, against Taraka's wish. Reportedly, their marriage was initially not accepted by the late actor's family. But later on, they accepted.

For the unversed, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away at the age of 39 on Saturday, February 18. As per the report of Etimes, the mortal remains of Taraka were taken to his residence, Mokila, in Mumbai. The remains will stay there till Monday morning.

The report further added that Taraka will be kept at the Film Chamber’s office at Filmnagar on Monday morning for visitors. The last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam, Hyderabad at 5 pm on Monday. Celebrities will be reaching his home to pay homage to the actor. The last rites of the actor will take place on Monday, February 20, in Hyderabad.

After fainting on his Kuppam padyatra on January 27, he was admitted to a private hospital. After receiving first aid, he was then shifted to PES Medical College Hospital. As per the report, Taraka's heart reportedly stopped beating for at least 45 minutes, and it caused him a brain infection. Ratna was then shifted from Kuppam to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. After examination, doctors found that Tarak’s brain was swollen with water. Thus, he went into a coma.