Nandamuri Taraka Ratna faints during padayatra in Kuppam, admitted to hospital

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh's padayatra in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and was rushed to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna faints during padayatra in Kuppam, admitted to hospital
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna/Twitter

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna fainted during padayatra of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Taraka Ratna was taken to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred when there was a stampede like situation outside a mosque visited by Lokesh soon after launching his 4,000 km-long padyatra. A large number of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers surge forward after Lokesh came out of the place of worship. In the melee, the actor fell down and fainted. Local TDP leaders rushed him to a private hospital in Kuppam.

Taraka Ratna's uncle and popular actor N. Balakrishna called on him at the hospital. The young actor was later shifted to a hospital in Bangalore. Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao. He is the cousin of Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and Lokesh.

Taraka Ratna, who made his film debut in 2002 and has acted in about a dozen movies and web series, is reportedly keen to contest next year's Assembly elections.

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
