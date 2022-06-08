Nanda Master'nka Chatasali trailer: Watch iconic story of Odisha's centenarian Nanda master

File Photo

The trailer launching event of the much-awaited documentary film Nanda Master'nka Chatasali was held successfully on June 1, 2022, at 8 pm, Idcol Auditorium, Bhubaneswar.

Nanda Master'nka Chatasali is a 70-minute documentary based on the life and struggle of 104-year-old Free Education Icon, Padmashri Nanda Prusty from Odisha, who selflessly devotes his life, providing 70 years of free education to 3 generations of children of his village.

Nanda Kishore Prusty was a teacher of a traditional hut school (chatasali) from a remote village named Kantira, in Sukinda block, Jajpur district of Odisha who shot to fame after receiving the Padmashri Award from the President of India.

The official trailer of the film was launched on OdiaOne, Odish’s premiere YouTube channel. The launch event was hosted by popular cinema host Guddi.

Watch the trailer of the film here.

The film is produced by Dr Abhay Pati who is a senior journalist and director of Glorious Senior Secondary School and the founder of Abhismita Films. The film is directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker and photographer Pranab Kumar Aich, founder of Studiowaala Films, winner of the World Photography Award Cannes, 2009.

The film will be sent to international film festivals worldwide, based on the reviews and appreciation. The team aims to approach OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Voot, etc spreading the cause for which Nanda sir lived all his life, through this film to the audience worldwide.