HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar makes his OTT debut with the socio-political thriller Sankalp, streaming free from 11th March on Amazon MX Player. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series explores power, ambition, and loyalty through a gripping mentor-mentee story with a strong ensemble cast.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'
Amazon MX Player has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming socio-political thriller, Sankalp, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar. Produced by Jio Studios and PJP Films, the series will stream for free from 11th March exclusively on MX Player. Inspired by the ancient Chanakya–Chandragupta chronicles, Sankalp reimagines political strategy in modern India, exploring the complex interplay of values, power, and devotion.

A power-packed ensemble trailer:

Sankalp will be available from 11th March for free on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can watch it on mobile apps, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and other connected TVs. Anchored by Nana Patekar, the series features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha in pivotal roles. The story centres on Ma’at Saab, an influential mentor whose authority is built on loyalty, moral values, and unwavering dedication. The trailer hints at a tense mentor-mentee clash that raises questions about ambition, guidance, and the price of power.

Nana Patekar’s experience:

Speaking about his OTT debut, Nana Patekar said, “Playing Ma’at Saab has been a huge learning experience and led me to explore a new dimension. It’s a character layered with silence, conflict, and consequences. Working with Prakash Jha is always special because his stories mirror the world as it is. This project becomes extra special as I mark my debut in the OTT world with Amazon MX Player.”

Also read: Malaika Arora's love life: Marriage with Arbaaz Khan, breakup with Arjun Kapoor, dating rumours with Harsh Mehta, now linked with Sorab Bedi

Prakash Jha & Amazon MX Player collaboration:

Director-producer Prakash Jha highlighted the series’ themes, saying, “Sankalp examines power, intent, and consequence in a way that stays with the audience. Collaborating with Amazon MX Player and Jio Studios has allowed this story to reach a wide audience.” Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at MX Player, added, “Sankalp is a contemporary socio-political thriller with larger-than-life characters that explore belief, motivation, and power, reflecting our focus on culturally rooted stories.”  

