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Nana Patekar passes away: From earning Rs 35 at 13 to becoming one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors; a look at his journey

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Veteran actor Nana Patekar passes away, details here

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Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Here's all about his Rs 80 crore net worth, simple lifestyle and humanitarian work for farmers

Actor Nana Patekar, 75, died of cardiac arrest in Goa. Here's what we know about his net worth. And how he maintained a simple life and his work for farmers.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Here's all about his Rs 80 crore net worth, simple lifestyle and humanitarian work for farmers
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, died after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors at Manipal Hospital performed CPR for 45 minutes but could not revive him. He was last seen publicly 4 days ago at an event in Dona Paula, Goa.

From Rs 35 a month to crores

One of Bollywood's most remarkable stories is Nana Patekar's financial trajectory. He began working at the age of 13. He was born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951. He claimed in a 1998 Rediff interview that he painted movie posters for a meal every day and just Rs 35 per month. He had to trek eight kilometres to Chunabhatti to support his family.

He started in theatre before making his feature film debut in 1978 with Gaman. With Parinda and Ankush, he made his breakthrough. For Krantiveer, he went on to win the National Film Award for Best Actor. His fees increased dramatically as his fame increased. His pay was allegedly Rs 1.25 crore per film by the mid-1990s, second only to Amitabh Bachchan after Agni Sakshi.

What was his net worth?

His net worth has not been officially audited. Consolidated assets are not made public by actors. Estimates from the media differ. His net worth was estimated by the Times of India in January 2025 to be approximately Rs 80 crore, and his subsequent fee was estimated to be between Rs 2-3 crore per film. These are not verified data; they are guesses. With movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome, and Natsamrat, he worked in Hindi and Marathi cinema for more than 40 years. In 2013, he received the Padma Shri and three national awards.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's first reaction on PM Modi completing 25 years as head of government

Simple lifestyle and work

Despite his success, Patekar led a simple life, humorously claiming he would be a driver in a Mercedes. He co-founded the NAAM Foundation in 2015 with Makarand Anaspure to support drought-affected farmers in Maharashtra, focusing on water conservation and helping families of farmers who committed suicide. Reports reveal he redirected Rs 1.5 crore, originally for a luxury car, to assist these families and declined fees for some films, encouraging donations to charity instead.

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