FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa struck gold in north, expands to 700+ shows due to audience demand, will release in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow

Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa struck gold in north, expands to 700+ shows

Yami Gautam on how she found the 'perfect balance' to play Mohini in Nayyi Navelli: 'Loved the contrast in her' | Exclusive

Yami Gautam on how she found 'perfect balance' to play Mohini in Nayyi Navelli

IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films, under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films, under the Create with AI program,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nana Patekar death: Munawar Faruqui refuses to recreate tribute for paps at Mumbai event | Watch viral video

Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to late actor Nana Patekar for photographers at a Mumbai event. Nana Patekar died on October 8 and was cremated with full state honours in Pune.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

Nana Patekar death: Munawar Faruqui refuses to recreate tribute for paps at Mumbai event | Watch viral video
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Comedian Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to late actor Nana Patekar for photographers at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. After paying respects by placing flowers near Nana Patekar's portrait, he was asked to repeat the gesture for a better picture. Munawar clearly said he won't do it again just for a camera shot. His reply, "Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga," is now viral on social media. Nana Patekar passed away on October 8.

What did Munawar say about Nana Patekar?

Speaking about the late actor, Munawar said, "I feel very bad. Rest in peace." He called Nana Patekar his inspiration and praised his acting. Munawar stated that the Marathi movie Natsamrat is his all-time favourite when questioned about the actor's favourite movie. In Hindi and Marathi films, such as Ankush, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, and Welcome, Nana Patekar was renowned for his strong performances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nana Patekar's death and last rites

Nana Patekar passed away following excruciating chest discomfort. After he was transported to the hospital, medics attempted to revive him for around forty-five minutes, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of oncology at Manipal Hospital. At his Pune farmhouse in Donje, he was cremated with full state honours. The actor had previously disclosed during advertising for The Vaccine War that his final ceremonies were performed at his farmhouse, where he had stored twelve maunds of dry wood for his cremation.

Also read: Is iPhone 18 Pro facing slow sales? Reports claim Apple cuts production orders by 20% 

Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anil Sharma, director Mehul Kumar, and writer Kiran were among the movie stars who attended his burial. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Minister Chandrakant Patil, Roopali Chakankar and Bhai Jagtap were among the political figures who paid their final respects.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi: Internet suspension to begin at 10 PM today ahead of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar
Delhi: Internet suspension to begin at 10 PM today ahead of CJP protest
New Zealand suffer huge double injury blow ahead of India T20Is; full revised squad inside
New Zealand suffer huge double injury blow ahead of India T20Is
PM Modi hails BJP's bypoll triumph in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon: 'Gratitude to people'
PM Modi hails BJP's bypoll triumph in Nandigram, Rejinagar and Nagaon
Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa struck gold in north, expands to 700+ shows due to audience demand, will release in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow
Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa struck gold in north, expands to 700+ shows
CJP Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can police stop peaceful demonstrations? What does Indian Constitution say?
CJP Protest Over CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Can police stop peaceful demonstrations?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement