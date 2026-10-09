Nana Patekar death: Munawar Faruqui refuses to recreate tribute for paps at Mumbai event | Watch viral video

Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to late actor Nana Patekar for photographers at a Mumbai event. Nana Patekar died on October 8 and was cremated with full state honours in Pune.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui refused to recreate his tribute to late actor Nana Patekar for photographers at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. After paying respects by placing flowers near Nana Patekar's portrait, he was asked to repeat the gesture for a better picture. Munawar clearly said he won't do it again just for a camera shot. His reply, "Aapke shot ke liye wapas nahi karunga," is now viral on social media. Nana Patekar passed away on October 8.

What did Munawar say about Nana Patekar?

Speaking about the late actor, Munawar said, "I feel very bad. Rest in peace." He called Nana Patekar his inspiration and praised his acting. Munawar stated that the Marathi movie Natsamrat is his all-time favourite when questioned about the actor's favourite movie. In Hindi and Marathi films, such as Ankush, Parinda, Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, and Welcome, Nana Patekar was renowned for his strong performances.

Nana Patekar's death and last rites

Nana Patekar passed away following excruciating chest discomfort. After he was transported to the hospital, medics attempted to revive him for around forty-five minutes, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of oncology at Manipal Hospital. At his Pune farmhouse in Donje, he was cremated with full state honours. The actor had previously disclosed during advertising for The Vaccine War that his final ceremonies were performed at his farmhouse, where he had stored twelve maunds of dry wood for his cremation.

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Jackie Shroff, Pravin Tarde, Sajid Nadiadwala, Anil Sharma, director Mehul Kumar, and writer Kiran were among the movie stars who attended his burial. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Minister Chandrakant Patil, Roopali Chakankar and Bhai Jagtap were among the political figures who paid their final respects.