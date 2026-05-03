Namrata Shirodkar reacts to husband Mahesh Babu being called 'biggest actor of Telugu cinema' during Varanasi panel at Mexico Comic Con 2026

Mahesh Babu was praised as Telugu cinema’s biggest star at CCXP Mexico 2026 during promotions for Varanasi, while Namrata Shirodkar proudly cheered him on by sharing the moment online.

Mahesh Babu is making global headlines as his upcoming film Varanasi gains international attention. At CCXP Mexico 2026, the actor was hailed as the 'biggest star' of Telugu cinema, marking a major moment for Indian films on a global platform. Adding a personal touch to the achievement, his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, expressed her pride, cheering him on and sharing the moment with fans online.

Mahesh Babu hailed on the global stage:

The producer SS Karthikeya presented exclusive behind-the-scenes material with his “Varanasi to the World” presentation during a special panel for Varanasi. The film showcased its ambitious scope through its first-time partnership between Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli. The host introduced Mahesh Babu as one of the biggest actors not just in Telugu cinema but across India. People consider Rajamouli to be one of the most powerful directors active in the present time. The two people have spent almost ten years working on their collaboration, which faced setbacks because of scheduling conflicts and script selection problems.

Namrata’s proud reaction:

Namrata Shirodkar, who has been married to Mahesh Babu for over 21 years, reacted warmly to the recognition. She shared a fan video from the event on her Instagram stories, which she used to celebrate her husband by adding heart and applause emojis. Her response quickly resonated with fans who showed their appreciation of her supportive gesture while they pointed out the couple's enduring relationship.

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About the film Varanasi:

The panel discussion featured Karthikeya, who explained that the story takes place in Varanasi, which people consider to be the spiritual heart of India. The historic city, which features ancient ghats and cultural heritage, serves as the starting point and midpoint and ending point of the story. The production team used set construction to recreate the Varanasi ghats because outdoor filming proved too difficult. The team collected specific details and measurements and visual materials to achieve authentic results, which would help them realise Rajamouli's vast artistic vision.