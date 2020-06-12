Headlines

Namrata Shirodkar finds 'Conjuring' in her house, shares spooky video of daughter Sitara

Namrata Shirodkar shared a spooky video of her and Mahesh Babu's baby girl Sitara

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 09:55 PM IST

Namrata Shirodkar recently posted a spooky video of her daughter Sitara. In the video, Sitara is seen with her hair covering her face. She walks towards the camera as the video gives out spooky effects, only to later reveal her face. While sharing the video, Namrata called her 'Conjuring'.

"Conjuring in the house. Voila !! It's only my little brat," wrote Shirodkar while sharing the video. Namrata captured the video in black-and-white for more effect.

Sitara is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's youngest daughter. She was born in 2012. Mahesh and Namrata fell in love while shooting for their movie 'Vamsi' back in 2000 and tied the knot in 2005. The couple was blessed with a son named Gautham in 2006.

While Namrata has taken a break from movies, Mahesh Babu went on to become one of the celebrated actors in Telugu film industry. He would next be seen in 'Geetha Govindham' director Parasuram's movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The first teaser poster of the film was unveiled recently.

