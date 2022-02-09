'Namaste': 'BTS' boys V, Jin, RM, Jungkook mention India in the new VIRAL video- WATCH

The very famous ‘BTS’ boys leave no chance to win hearts, they respect and love their fans from India. Charming boys of the ‘BTS’ band have been ruling the world ever since they started singing. They are not only famous for their performances, but also for the kind of motivation they give to their fans.

Indian fans often wait for their updates, therefore, we decided to drop a video in which ‘BTS’ members V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope can be seen mentioning India. A username

BTS Extras has uploaded this video on YouTube with the caption, “This video is a compilation of BTS mentioning about India. Hope all Army will like this and give the lots of love. Saranghe. We purple you BTS..”

‘BTS’ ARMY has also reacted to the video. One of them mentioned, “I'm an Indian when they say namaste it really touches my heart,” The second one mentioned, “You made my heart melt baby” gave me goosebumps.” The third one wrote, “When they said: NAMASTE I forgot about the world.”

The fourth person commented, “When BTS said namaste my heart exploded Into pieces like a crack... And they mentioned India I'm really happy for that... Ulinuen neoleul salanghae... I'm learning korean because of you guys.... Keep rocking..” The fifth user commented, “Now we got a whole Indian interview and they even said "Aap hamare dil me rehte he"....I'm soo happy! Waiting for their concert in India soon.”

Watch video:

Not only Indian fans, but Pakistani fans have also reacted to the clip. One of them wrote, “I am a Pakistani not an Indian bit I would be really happy if they come to India because then I will too we may be divided by countries and religions but we are United we Armys which is why I think army is one of the most beautiful fandoms because no racsim, no like religions wars zno country wars.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.