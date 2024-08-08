Twitter
Entertainment

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Nakuul Mehta took to Twitter and slammed Hema Malini for her comment after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'
Nakuul Mehta-Hema Malini (Image credit: Instagram)
India faced disappointment at the Paris Olympics when Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg wrestling category for being slightly overweight on the second day of the competition. Several celebs reacted to the news and expressed their views on social media.

However, veteran actress and politician Hema Malini faced criticism for her comments on Vinesh’s disqualification. In response to the news, Hema Malini said that Vinesh's disqualification was surprising and felt odd since it was due to being just 100 grams overweight. She remarked that this incident should serve as a lesson for all women and artists to keep their weight in check. She added that every small amount counts and wished Vinesh had managed to lose those 100 grams quickly, but it wouldn’t have helped her get back into the competition.

TV star Nakuul Mehta also retweeted his tweet and wrote, "disgraceful." 

For the unversed, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified after she overweighed 100 grams before her final wrestling match. Actress and BJP leader Hema Malini's statement irked netizens, who slammed her for smiling while talking about the situation. One of the comments read, "Shame on you." Another user commented, "Horrible and senseless." Another wrote, "Why is she smiling?"  Another user commented, "Watch your words, madam." Another user wrote, "What a shameless statement."  

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, who is now BJP MP, also took a jibe at Vinesh Phogat's historic win in the semi-final of a wrestling match at the Paris Olympics and shared her photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Fingers crossed for India's first Gold Medal...Vinesh Phogat at one point took part in protests where she raised the slogans of "Modi teri kabr khudegi". Yet she was given the opportunity to represent the nation and the best of the training, coaches, and facilities. The beauty of democracy and a great leader."

