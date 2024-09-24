Twitter
Entertainment

Entertainment

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...

Nakul Bhardwaj walked the ramp with international models Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti, who is Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 11:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...
Nakul Bhardwaj/Instagram
After Avanti Nagrath became the first Indian female model to walk the ramp for the Italian fashion label Versace in 2022, Nakul Bhardwaj has now become the first Indian male model to achieve the same feat at the Versace's SS 25 show at Milan Fashion Week. Nakul is just 21 years old and hails from Delhi.

He walked the ramp along with Gigi Hadid and Vittoria Ceretti, two of the highest-paid models in the world currently. Vittoria Ceretti is the present girlfriend of the the Oscar-winning Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio. It was even rumoured that The Revenant actor even dated Gigi Hadid briefly.

Sharing his feelings about walking the ramp with the top models, Nakul told Hindustan Times, "When Gigi and Vittoria strutted down and took their spots, my grin and nervousness were inevitably visible to everyone there. However, as soon as I floated down the runway, all of it vanished and I was already feeling like a supermodel in my head."

He also revealed that he suffered from food poisoning before the show as he added, "As for physical challenges, just before the show, I suffered from food poisoning two times in a row. But I was locked in my head that this was my time. I hit the gym for 2 months and carefully crafted my physique without leaving room for errors. It all paid off in the end."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anon Models (@anonmodels.in)

Recalling the moment when he came to know that he has been finalised by Versace, Nakul stated, "I was at a friend's place in Milan and worried about not getting a callback from any of the castings I have been to. Just then, my phone rang and upon checking it was an email that said 'Job-Versace.' It was one of the best feelings I have ever experienced."

