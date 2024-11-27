Nagarjuna attended the IFFI Film Festival 2024, and he also emphasised the need to tell the stories of freedom fighters and unsung heroes to the young generation.

IFFIESTA, a vibrant celebration of cinema, music, and culture at IFFI 2024 concluded with a huge participation of local, national and international crowds enjoying themselves at the carnival. Held from November 21st to 24th at the picturesque Kala Academy, IFFIESTA 2024 brought together communities through a captivating fusion of entertainment and artistic expression.

IFFIESTA 2024 featured a diverse lineup of renowned artists and emerging talents. Music enthusiasts were treated to electrifying performances by Asees Kaur, Paradox, When Chai Met Toast, and The Yellow Diary.

A significant highlight of IFFIESTA 2024 was the launch of the animated series "Bharat Hai Hum," which pays tribute to India's freedom fighters. Superstar Nagarjuna launched the series, which will be available on the WAVES app. Nagarjuna expressed his enthusiasm for the series, stating, "I have grown up watching a lot of mythology... but stories of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our country are equally important. With the new show Bharat Hai Hum, I am really excited to know that the next generation will get to know about our unsung heroes."

The festival also celebrated the intersection of cinema and fashion. A captivating fashion show, presented by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), paid homage to six decades of iconic Indian cinema.

The IFFI Parade, held on November 22nd, was a colourful spectacle that celebrated the joy of cinema. Floats and cultural performances showcased Goa’s artistic heritage, blending cinematic themes with local creativity. IFFI Film Festival took place from 20th November to 28th November at Panaji, Goa. On the personal front, Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya will get married to Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

