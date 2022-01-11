Nagarjuna, son Naga Chaitanya talk about sexism in Telugu film industry

Telugu actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and his son Naga Chaitanya are currently promoting their upcoming film 'Bangarraju' scheduled to release on 14 January 2022. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the father-son pair defended the Telugu film industry against the accusations of being 'sexist'.

In an interaction with Film Companion, the two actors were asked about the portrayal of women in Telugu cinema mentioning that the lyrics of the Telugu songs are seen as ‘sexist’ and as ‘promoting stalking as romance’. Nagarjuna responded that since songs are translated literally, the real meaning is lost. He said that he himself analysed this when many people talked about it and added, "Even if you pick out Bangarraju songs, they are pure folk tunes because it's a very rural film... If you translate those lines, it will look like… I mean, there are lines which are so beautiful when they are written in Telugu but if you translate it in English, they are going to be as simple as, ‘Are you going to sleep with me tonight?’ They translate like that but if you look at it, you see Telugu women singing those. Even in all the festivals, they are singing these songs." The actor mentioned that the world is not a perfect place and in some films, the songs could have been sexist but the scenario is not like that in the majority of films.

When Naga Chaitanya aka Chay was asked about actors' responsibility of saying no to such stuff, he responded, “We have to somewhere reflect our thought and be responsible in a way. For everyone, that boundary changes. I don't know what it is for my colleagues but for me, if I'm directly portraying something wrong about women or society in a way, I would definitely not want to do it."

Interestingly, the father-son duo will be seen in two of the most awaited films in Bollywood in 2022. While Chay will make his Hindi film debut in Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Nagarjuna will be seen in a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra'. The former is set to release on Baisakhi (14 April), while the latter will release theatrically on the day of Ganesh Visarjan (9 September).