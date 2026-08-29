Nagarjuna's 100th film King 100 gets title glimpse on his 67th birthday; to clash with SRK's King

Nagarjuna unveiled the 100th film, King 100, title glimpse on his 67th birthday. The Ra Karthik directorial stars Tabu and will clash with SRK's King this year.

Nagarjuna Akkineni marked his 67th birthday on August 29 with a special gift for fans. The makers of his milestone 100th film unveiled the official title glimpse of King 100 and confirmed its release plans. The film will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.

Title glimpse out on birthday

On Friday, the team unveiled a one-minute, twenty-second title glimpse video. The video starts with Nagarjuna's powerful voiceover. He talks about how society judges people by money, saying he was called a loser when he had nothing and was later called The King after becoming wealthy. In the glimpse, Nagarjuna appears in a stylish and royal avatar with strong swag and charisma.

The visuals hint at grand production values. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Make way for the KING. He is here to REIGN with all his STYLE, SWAG & CHARISMA." King 100 gives the movie a unique identity for his 100th endeavour. Produced by Annapurna Studios, it is directed by Ra Karthik, who is making his Telugu filmmaking debut.

Tabu joins cast, reunion after 28 years

Bollywood actress Tabu plays a significant part in the movie as well. This is her 28-year on-screen reunion with Nagarjuna. The two previously appeared together in Sisindri (1999), Aavida Maa Aavide (1998) and Ninne Pelladatha (1996).

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Set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's King

King 100 is set to release in theatres this year, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's anticipated film, King. This clash is expected to create a significant box office event due to their shared title and star power. The film will also debut alongside major Hollywood releases such as Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Jumanji: Open World. Nagarjuna, the star of King 100, was previously seen in the Tamil film Coolie, released on August 14, 2025.