Nagarjuna reveals why Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had a 'hurried engagement': 'It was an...'

Nagarjuna shared that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding date isn't fixed yet.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a traditional, private ceremony on Thursday, August 8. After a few hours of their engagement, Chaitanya's father and superstar Nagarjuna shared their photos on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, calling their union "a beginning of infinite love."

Now, the Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva actor has revealed the reason behind Chaitanya and Sobhita's 'hurried engagement.' He shared that their wedding date hasn't been fixed yet. Nagarjuna also stated that the engagement was a close-knit affair with only close family members in attendance.

Talking to Times Now, when the superstar was asked about his son's wedding date, he said, "Not immediately. Like I told you, we chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, Let’s do it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

Sharing details about their enagement, Nagarjuna added, "Only the immediate family was there. Sobhita’s parents and sister. Chay’s mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That’s it." Nicknamed Chay, Naga Chaitanya's mother is Nagarjuna's first wife Lakshmi Daggubati. Lakshmi and Nagarjuna tied the knot with each other in 1984 and remained married for six years until their divorce in 1990. In 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni.

Naga Chaitanya was also previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation after four years in 2021. The two actors also got divorced three years ago. Chaitanya and Samantha were seen opposite each other in several films including Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Majili.

