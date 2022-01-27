Nagarjuna reveals shocking details about son Naga Chaitanya’s divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya's divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone, and their decision was one of the heartbreaking news from the past year. Now veteran actor and Naga's father Nagarjuna revealed some more details behind the separation, and it is totally opposite from what was publicised.

As per the reports of BollywoodLife, while speaking to IndiaGlitz, the actor said that Samantha wanted the divorce and Chaitanya had to accept her decision. "Naga Chaitanya accepted her decision but he was much worried about me, what I would think and what would happen to family’s reputation."

The actor even added that his son consoled him multiple times, and the problem between the couple aroused from the beginning of 2021. "Naga Chaitanya consoled me very much as he thought I will be worried. They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don’t know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021’s New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that."

Previously, Naga shared his discontent over the nasty media reports. While speaking to BollywoodBubble the actor said, "The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won’t throw stones, right?"

The 'Bangarraju' actor further added that he's okay with media reporting, and he usually ignores it. "One way of looking at it is, it is the media’s job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that’s their job. But at the same time, I don’t have to react to it, it’s up to me. Like dad (Nagarjuna) said unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it’s okay, don’t react. News replaces news, tomorrow it’s forgotten.”