Nagarjuna opens up on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding details and their first meeting.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala surprised everyone with their engagement photos and the couple is now set to tie the knot soon. The actor's father and superstar Nagarjuna has now revealed the details of their wedding and also shed light on the couple's first meeting.

Talking about how Naga Chaitanya first met Sobhita Dhulipala in an interview with Etimes, Nagarjuna said, "I first met Sobhita after watching Goodachari. I loved her work in the film and immediately called her to say how impressed I was. 1 invited her to meet me the next time she was in Hyderabad. She later came home to meet me, and we had some wonderful conversations not just about films but life in general. Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that's when they met for the first time, if I remember correctly.”

Nagarjuna then revealed the wedding details of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala and said, "With this being my father's centenary year, I felt it would be fitting to seek his blessings by having the wedding here. Annapurna Studios is not just a film hub but also a part of our family's legacy, built by my father's vision. It's a beautiful place, and December is such a lovely season. Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding; he and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. The studio gardens provide the perfect setting for a warm, intimate celebration."

He further revealed that the wedding will be a close-nit affair with 300-400 guests including industries close friends and said, "Sobhita and Chaitanya told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said please do. (laughs) The infrastructure is already here — lights, sets, everything. We host at least ten mock weddings here every year. So, it's the easiest choice for all of us."

He concluded, "Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing - they bring a sense of peace. It's going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple."

