EPFO to introduce instant SMS alerts to safeguard PF deposits from fraud

RG Kar case: CBI cites blood stain, DNA report as evidence in chargesheet against accused Sanjay Roy

'I don't know if your voice is that good': Kareena Kapoor's comment on Alia's singing goes viral, watch video

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha for her remarks on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Nagarjuna records statement in Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha
Konda Surekha and Nagarjuna
Actor Nagarjuna on Tuesday appeared before a local court here to record his statement in the criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her comments about the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Nagarjuna, who was accompanied by his wife Amala and Naga Chaitanya, reached the court at Nampally here in the afternoon. Nagarjuna had filed the complaint against Surekha under Section 356 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Surekha stirred up a controversy last week by alleging that BRS leader KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Prabhu and Chaitanya's divorce in 2021. Surekha, Minister of Forest, withdrew her remarks that triggered strong reactions from political leaders and the Telugu cinema industry.

Prabhu and Chaitanya had criticised the minister's comments and said their divorce was a mutual and personal decision. Reacting strongly to her comments, many prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry condemned the Congress leader, terming her comments as derogatory.

In his complaint, a copy of which was shared by son Naga Chaitanya on his social media, Nagarjuna alleged that the minister's remarks damaged his family's reputation. Surekha had said that she had to take the names of the actors after she became emotional over the comments made by Rama Rao, the BRS working president, about her.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

