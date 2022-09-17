Brahamstra: Nagarjuna opens up on success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer, wishes to return for Part Two: Dev

Nagarjuna

Veteran Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni wins masses across the nation with his brief-yet-effective cameo as the Artist Anish Shetty in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamstra Part One: Shiva. In the fantasy adventure, Nagarjuna possesses the power of Nandiastra, and his performance was applauded by the masses.

In the film, Shetty sacrifices his life before the intermission, and he pushes Junoon (Mouni Roy) and her associate from a cliff, killing himself after a spectacular duel. Now, Nagarjuna opened up on the success of the film, and the appreciation he got from his cameo. While speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "The feedback has been fantastic. The reactions I have received to my character have been very powerful. Everyone's saying 'What an impact my character has created at the midpoint. Most fans said they were blown away with the Nandi segment and the chase on the road. A lot of people loved my character's dialogues, especially the ones infused with Lord Nandi's mantras."

The actor further stated that more than anything, what surprised him was that so many people sent out videos to him from Brahmastra screenings that happened in the North. It was nice for him to see those reactions from the Hindi audiences, considering it's not his main lead, and yet he got such reactions.

The Bangaraju actor expressed that although his character died in the film, he would love to return in Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. "It'll be great if Ayan makes it happen, but it's totally on him. He killed off my character in the first film only (laughs). He threw me off a cliff. Looking back, even that was such a difficult shot. It was the toughest shot in did in the film. I was suspended a 100-foot off the ground, suspended by cables and they dropped me at least 15 times from that height. Up and down, that exercise was very taxing. But that shot came out so beautifully. It's never easy pulling off these great moments." The actor concluded.