Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

Ananya Panday films ranked from best to worst

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

10 best crime thriller web series on OTT

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

This is the only chutney that removes uric acid from body, increases power of kidney

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

मां ने छीना मोबाइल तो फोड़ दिया सिर, बच्चे के गुस्से का वीडियो देख चौंक गए लोग, जानें वीडियो का सच?

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

Javeria Abbasi: इस पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने हिंदू बिजनेसमैन से की शादी? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a defamation case against Telangana Congress minister Konda Surekha for her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce
Nagarjuna, T Surekha
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has filed a defamation case against Telangana Congress minister Konda Surekha following her remarks regarding the divorce between his son Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

    The complaint has been filed under section 356 Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita in the district court of Hyderabad. In a post on X on Thursday, Naga Chaitanya shared a copy of the complaint with no caption. 

    The Complainant Nagarjuna submits that using the public platform available to her as a public figure, the accused, while speaking to the media on 02.10.2024, while attending the Gandhi Jayanti Program made defamatory statements concerning the complainant and his family.

    The complaint stated that the complainant's family, much like the complainant himself, enjoys an immense reputation and respect in the eyes of the public. The complainant's son, Naga Chaitanya, is a successful and acclaimed actor in the Telugu film industry, continuing the family's proud legacy in cinema.

    The Akkineni family is widely regarded for its contributions to Indian cinema, with generations of actors commanding admiration and respect. Additionally, Naga Chaitanya's former spouse, Samantha, is a celebrated actress with a significant following and an impeccable reputation in her own right.

    Although their marriage, solemnized in the year 2017 and widely covered by the media, ended in a divorce due to personal differences in the year 2021, both individuals continue to be respected for their professional accomplishments and maintain a dignified public image.

    The family's stature in the public eye remains undiminished, further enhancing the complainant's standing as a revered figure in Indian cinema. As such, it is submitted that the complainant and his family enjoy immense respect and admiration from his peers, fans, and the public at large. His impeccable reputation has been meticulously built over decades of dedication, passion, and excellence in the entertainment industry. The complainant's personal integrity and professional achievements have contributed to his standing as a revered public figure. Any attempt to tarnish this reputation through false or malicious allegations not only harms his professional legacy but also deeply affects his personal life and the high regard in which his family is held. Therefore, protecting his honor and preserving his reputation is of paramount importance.

    The complaint filed by Nagarjuna Akkineni includes charges of criminal defamation, which could lead to serious legal repercussions. It also contains a civil defamation suit seeking financial compensation for the harm inflicted by Konda Surekha's remarks about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce. The complaint emphasizes the impact of the statements on the family's reputation and seeks to hold Surekha accountable.

    (Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

    Also read: After Diljit, Varun, this action star's son will join Sunny Deol's Border 2, says his journey started 29 years ago

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Anil Ambani sets up new company, to launch 1270 MW projects in THIS country

    Anil Ambani sets up new company, to launch 1270 MW projects in THIS country

    Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

    Army Chief provides update on Ladakh standoff, says, 'situation is stable but...'

    Massive flooding in Bihar throws life out of gear; community kitchens set up in Muzaffarpur to assist affected families

    Massive flooding in Bihar throws life out of gear; community kitchens set up in Muzaffarpur to assist affected families

    This film changed Bollywood BO dynamics, singer Alisha Chinoy and lead actress set theatres on fire, was released in...

    This film changed Bollywood BO dynamics, singer Alisha Chinoy and lead actress set theatres on fire, was released in...

    Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

    Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

    10 thirst trap, sizzling hot photos of Avneet Kaur

    ​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

    ​6 mesmerising images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

    From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

    From Har Ki Pauri to Shivpuri: 6 places to visit in Haridwar and Rishikesh

    Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

    Navratri 2024: 9 divine colours for Durga Puja and their significance

    Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

    Navratri 2024: Nutritious recipes you can try during your fast

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement