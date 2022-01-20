Nagarjuna calls 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt 'Patakha,' points out her similarity with Mahesh Bhatt

Veteran actor-producer Nagarjuna has predominately worked in Telugu films, but he has also done a few Tamil and Hindi films. In Bollywood, he was seen in 'Shiva,' 'Khuda Gawah,' 'The Gentleman.' Now, after 19 years, he's making his return to Hindi films with Ayan Mukerji's action-trilogy 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.'

In Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna described his co-star Alia as a firework. While describing the actors in one word, when Nagarjuna was quipped about Bhatt, he said, "Like a patakha." The actor has even worked with Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt in 'The Gentleman.' So when he was asked to point out a similarity between the father-daughter, he said, "They speak their minds.”

Furthermore, Nagarjuna revealed that initially, he wasn't keen to do a cameo in 'Brahmastra,' but it was Ayan's conviction and vision that impressed him. "I was a little sceptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’. But when he presented it to me, the whole script... it was amazing, it was brilliant." He further asserted, "His vision of the script and the passion they were putting into it. By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me, all of that. And I said ‘yes’ instantly, I didn’t even hesitate after that. It’s a very important cameo. I won’t even say it’s a cameo. It’s a very important character.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni's latest Telugu film 'Bangarraju' went on to become a huge success. The supernatural drama film also stars Ramya Krishna, Kriti Shetty, and his own son Naga Chaitanya in lead roles. 'Bangarraju' is a prequel to Nagarjuna's super successful Telugu film 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' released in 2016.