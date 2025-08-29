Nagarjuna Akkineni turns 66: 5 must-watch films that cement his legendary status

As Nagarjuna Akkineni celebrates his 66th birthday, we revisit five of his most iconic films that showcase his versatility and enduring appeal in Telugu cinema. From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas, these films have solidified his status as a cinematic legend.

Shiva (1989)

Nagarjuna's career-defining role as a rebellious college student in this Ram Gopal Varma-directed film revolutionised Telugu cinema's action genre. His portrayal of a vigilante with a cause set new standards for intensity and realism.

Geethanjali (1989)

In this romantic drama by Mani Ratnam, Nagarjuna's sensitive portrayal of a terminally ill man finding love captivated audiences and critics alike, establishing him as a beloved romantic hero.

Annamayya (1997)

Nagarjuna took on the role of the saint-poet Annamacharya in this devotional biopic, earning widespread acclaim for his performance and contributing significantly to devotional Indian cinema.

Oopiri (2016)

In this Telugu remake of The Intouchables, Nagarjuna portrayed a wealthy quadriplegic, delivering a nuanced performance that showcased his range and emotional depth. The film's success highlighted his continued relevance in contemporary cinema.

Manam (2014)

Featuring three generations of the Akkineni family, this film explored themes of reincarnation and familial bonds. Nagarjuna's role added emotional depth, and the film's success underscored his enduring legacy in the industry.