Nagarjuna Akkineni in trouble? Complaint filed against Telugu star over Hyderabad's Convention centre

Laapataa Ladies: Japan audiences laud Kiran Rao's 'moving tale that transcends borders', call it 'wonderful movie'

Major setback for India as Shivam Dube ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, replacement announced

Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...

J-K Elections 2024: Exit polls give edge to Congress-NC alliance, BJP likely to win…

Nagarjuna Akkineni in trouble? Complaint filed against Telugu star over Hyderabad's Convention centre

The complaint logged by Bhaskara Reddy asserts that Nagarjuna has improperly profited from the venue, with Reddy demanding that the funds be recovered and returned to the government.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 09:27 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nagarjuna Akkineni in trouble? Complaint filed against Telugu star over Hyderabad's Convention centre
Nagarjuna
A complaint was lodged against actor Nagarjuna Akkineni at Madhapur police station alleging financial misconduct linked to the N Convention Centre in Hyderabad.

The complaint was lodged by one Bhaskara Reddy on Thursday evening. According to Madhapur Circle Inspector Krishna Mohan, the complaint asserts that Nagarjuna has improperly profited from the venue, with Reddy demanding that the funds be recovered and returned to the government.

"We will enquire into the issue after taking legal opinion. A case has not been registered yet," Circle Inspector Mohan stated. This development follows the recent demolition of the N Convention Centre.

In August, Nagarjuna defended the legality of the land on which the centre was built, stating that it was documented as Patta land. He emphasised that no encroachment had occurred and referenced a judgement from the Special Court of the Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, which ruled against claims of land encroachment in Tummidikunta Lake.

In a post on X, Nagarjuna expressed his concern regarding the ongoing situation. "Dear all, fans and well-wishers, news about celebrities can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N Convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon," he wrote. Nagarjuna also conveyed his dismay at the demolition of the N Convention Hall, which he described as "unlawful" and carried out contrary to existing court orders.

"I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation," he added. Highlighting the legal complexities, he mentioned the presence of a stay order against previous demolition notices, claiming that the recent demolition was conducted based on misinformation and without any prior notice. "As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself," Nagarjuna asserted.

The actor has indicated his intention to pursue legal remedies to address what he perceives as wrongful actions by the authorities. "We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities," he stated. Meanwhile, officials from the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and local police were present to oversee the demolition process, which was justified on the grounds that the land falls within the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone.

"HYDRAA officials have started demolishing the N Convention Hall this morning, and we have deployed police forces to ensure the demolition is carried out smoothly," reported Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

Also read: 'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

