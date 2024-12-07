In one of the videos, Nagarjuna was seen holding back Sobhita’s hair as the priest put tilak on her forehead while Naga stood beside her. The video has sparked debate on Reddit, with most of the users calling Nagarjuna ‘creepy’.

Newlywed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first appearance after tying the knot on Friday as they visited Srisailam temple. The couple was accompanied by the actor's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who also performed rituals with them. Photos and videos of their visit are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, Nagarjuna was seen holding back Sobhita’s hair as the priest put tilak on her forehead while Naga stood beside her. The video has sparked debate on Reddit, with most of the users calling Nagarjuna ‘creepy’.

A Reddit user shared the video with the caption, “Who is more happy Nagar? Or Chayy?’ Reacting to the clip, a user said, “A bit?? The whole video looks like she got married to the dad and not the son. And why would a father-in-law touch her hair like that, it's beyond creepy.” The second user commented, “Exactly it served no proposed whatsoever. Creep.” “For a second I thought he is the husband and was like that’s cute. Truth destroyed me,” said a netizen. “This is the creepiest thing I have seen in recent times and I used to like him as a kid. Sobhita seems uncomfortable,” added another netizen.

Amid this, some of the users were reminded of the time when Nagarjuna heaped praise on Sobhita in the film, Goodachari. He called her ‘hot’ and his comment left everyone shocked. “Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean there is something that is just so attractive about her,” he had said. In reaction to the recent video, a user said, “Okay him holding her hair like that gave me the biggest ick especially since he said he found her hot and even called her home after watching her film and Chay met her in passing during this meeting. Creepy af.”

"Gross. What is with these FILs finding excuses to touch their DILs? There was absolutely no need to hold her hair back while she applied haldi kumkum. And if anyone had to do that for her, it should have been her husband," added another user.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently shared the first official photos from Naga and Sobhita's wedding, expressing his joy and blessings for the newlyweds. The couple tied the knot on December 4, 2024, at the actor's family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.