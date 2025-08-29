Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan

On his 66th birthday, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, South India’s richest star, continues to dazzle fans, not just with his iconic films, but with a staggering net worth that outshines many Bollywood legends.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:45 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Nagarjuna Akkineni birthday: Inside South India's richest star's jaw-dropping net worth that outshines Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan
    Nagarjuna Akkineni, the celebrated Telugu actor, marks his 66th birthday today, continuing to captivate audiences with his enduring presence in Indian cinema. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Nagarjuna has not only delivered memorable performances but has also established himself as a formidable businessman.

    Net worth and business ventures

    Nagarjuna's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 3,050 crore and Rs 3,572 crore, positioning him as one of the wealthiest actors in India. His earnings stem from multiple avenues: he commands Rs 25–30 crore per film, profits from his production company Annapurna Studios, and revenue from hosting the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. Additionally, he has investments in real estate, including a Rs 45 crore mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, and endorsements for brands like Kalyan Jewellers and Maaza.

    Lavish lifestyle

    Nagarjuna's lifestyle reflects his success. He owns a fleet of luxury cars and a private jet, underscoring his penchant for opulence. His family residence, a sprawling bungalow in Hyderabad, is a testament to his refined taste and affluence. Despite his wealth, Nagarjuna maintains a disciplined and health-conscious lifestyle. For over 35 years, he has adhered to a consistent fitness regimen, incorporating intermittent fasting and a balanced diet to sustain his youthful vigor. His commitment to wellness is evident in his daily routines and public appearances.

    As he celebrates another year, Nagarjuna Akkineni's journey from a child actor to a cinematic icon and astute businessman serves as an inspiration to many. His blend of talent, entrepreneurship, and discipline continues to set benchmarks in the entertainment industry.

