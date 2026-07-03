Nagabandham movie review: Virat Karrna's bloody fantasy adventure is ambitious, loud, but entertains despite giving deja vu of Baahubali, Kantara

On paper, Nagabandham is held by a wafer-thin plot. It is the visually rich execution and the over-the-top performances that go well with the narrative and end the movie on a good note.

Director: Abhishek Nama

Cast: Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Rishabh Sawhney, Iswarya Menon, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu

Run time: 185 mins (3 hr 5 min)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

Nagabandham synopsis

Nagabandham is the battle of good vs evil, where mythology meets modern-day storytelling format. A divine Brahma Kamal is sought by the evil Bairagi, trapped under a centuries-old curse. In his quest, he draws Zulfikar Ali (Rishabh Sawhney) deep into the Himalaya mountains. When they meet, Zulfikar remembers their connection from a past life. Zulfikar was the ruthless Abdali, and they were close enough to rule the universe with Brahma Kamal. But Shiva (Virat Karrna), a naga sadhu, stood between and wouldn't let them win. Now Zulfikar seeks Brahma Kamal and the mysterious book that holds the secrets of Nagabandham. However, even in this lifetime, Shiva, reborn as Rudhra, decides to stop them and put an end to their ulterior motives. In this pursuit, Rudhra loses everyone he loves. Will he be able to protect Brahma Kamal and the book from causing destruction? This forms the plot of Nagabandham.

Nagabandham first thoughts

Ever since Baahubali, the canvas of pan-India film has changed, and since then, several filmmakers have tried to replicate that buzz and phenomenon. However, not everyone, and in fact, most of them failed miserably (read: Puli, Kanguva, Adipurush, Devara). Nagabandham is ambitious, visually impressive, and engaging, but it gives major deja vu of Baahubali, Kantara, and even Kartikeya 2. I walked in with the least expectations, and I think that's the best way to watch it. On paper, Nagabandham is held by a wafer-thin plot. It is the visually rich execution and the over-the-top performances that go well with the narrative and end the movie on a satisfactory note.

Performances

As I mentioned earlier, the performances are loud, but support the storyline. Virat Karrna as Rudra and Shiva was a surprise for me. I didn't see his previous work, and I had thought that he would try to be the next Prabhas. Thankfully, he doesn't. As Rudra, he's vulnerable, and as Shiva, he's a volcano, embodying the qualities of Lord Shiva effortlessly. Rishabh Sawhney is another talent that held the film from the very first frame. The movie starts with him, and soon we see how he unleashes his wrath on his closest ones. As Abdali, initially Rishabh does give a hangover of Ranveer Singh's Allauddin Khilji from Padmavat. But soon he owns and sketches his own interpretation of a ruthless ruler. Nabha Natesh as Paravati charms not only with her beauty but with impressive acting range. She drops the biggest twist during the interval, hinting at a more dramatic 2nd half. Other actors, including Iswarya Menon, Murli Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapati Babu, lend able support to the storyline.

What works in favour

The larger-than-life story has packaged the routine good vs evil battle in an impressive screenplay. The VFX and action set pieces also up the ante of the film. Yes, it has moments that reminds of previous fantasy adventures. But it carves its own journey, and keeps getting interesting as the film progresses. Abhishek Nama deserves to be credited for holding the film well, without getting muddled in the saga between yugas.

What doesn't work in favour?

Speaking about the shortcomings, the length is the biggest drawback. At times you'll feel exhausted. The first half has a confusing, slow pace. The film could have been easily 30-35 mins shorter. There is too much violence. I'm surprised how CBFC passed this film with a U/A certificate. Pre-interval, there is a sequence of massacre, and you wonder, how did they get away with it. The songs and Hindi lyrics are also a mood killer. The logic is also optional in this film. In one scene, we see Rudhra meeting Parvati after ages. In the next scene, they're seen making out, that too below a huge statue of Gautam Buddha. The film tries to cash in on themes of Santana dharma, with an on-the-face Hindus vs evil Muslims narrative, and it affects the overall impact of the film. At last, I would like to conclude, Nagabandham has flaws, but it still holds your attention and leaves you impressed with its scale and new rendition of Good over Evil.