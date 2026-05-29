Nagabandham makers share striking poster, hint at mythical, mysterious world: 'Every face hides a story'

The makers of Nagabandham have released a new ensemble poster teasing its mythological world ahead of its July 3, 2026 release.

The makers of the upcoming film Nagabandham have released a new poster featuring its entire ensemble cast, offering a glimpse into the film’s characters and its larger fantasy-driven world. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

The poster brings together key cast members including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Rishabh Sawhney, positioning them within what appears to be a mythological and visually layered setting. The visual suggests multiple character arcs, with each figure appearing to carry a distinct background and narrative.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “When every face hides a story... Every shadow guards a secret. From warriors to wanderers & saints to survivors…The World of #Nagabandham comes alive in one Sensational Frame. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 3RD ”

Following earlier character posters and the teaser release, the film has continued to generate attention online. The teaser had previously showcased a mythological-fantasy backdrop, drawing interest for its visual scale and world-building approach.

The film’s music has also gained traction, with the track “Namo Re” crossing 10 million views on YouTube, while “Sura Sura” has recorded over 5 million views.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, the film’s story, screenplay, and direction are handled by him. It is produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy, with Zee Studios associated with the project’s wider rollout. The film is positioned as a pan-India release.