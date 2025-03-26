Naga Vamsi is being slammed for his tone-deaf statement that nepotism doesn't exist in Tollywood with netizens reminding him how the biggest Telugu stars have come from film families.

Naga Vamsi is a famous producer in Tollywood and has produced critically and commercially acclaimed movies such as Lucky Baskhar, Daaku Maharaaj, Jersey, and Bheemla Nayak among others. Naga Vamsi, who is often known for making controversial statements, has once again landed himself into trouble.

In his latest interview, Vamsi claimed that there's no nepotism in Telugu film industry. Talking with Galatta Plus, when the producer was asked why nepotism is not often talked about in the south film industries as compared to Bollywood, Vamsi replied, "There’s not much nepotism in Telugu. I don’t know about Tamil, I don’t know about Malayalam. I don’t want to comment on other languages which I don’t know. But in Telugu states there’s nothing like nepotism, trust me."

When the host and noted film critic Baradwaj Rangan was surprised at his statement, Vamsi continued, "You give me an example of, this kind of thing happened in Telugu because of nepotism. If the Telugu industry was more based on nepotism, Nani wouldn’t have been such a big star, Vijay Deverakonda wouldn’t have been such a big star, Siddhu Jonnalagadda wouldn’t have come up, Naveen Polishetty wouldn’t have come up, Adivi Sesh wouldn’t have come up. Nithiin, Sharwanand, nobody is a nepo kid in Telugu."

Naga Vamsi further added, "Do you really think Allu Arjun sir is a nepo kid? Do you think Ram Charan sir is a nepo kid? You see what is the kind of effort he puts for Magadheera, what is the kind of effort he puts for Rangasthalam. It’s not a nepo kid thing. In Telugu there is nothing like a nepo kid thing."

He is being slammed for his statement as a netizen reminded him of how the biggest stars in Tollywood come from film families as they wrote, "What about Prabhas, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Pawan Kalyan, Naga Chaitanya", while another added, "Naga Vamsi saying there's no nepotism in Tollywood is gotta be the funniest thing ever."

Some users even pointed out that Naga Vamsi himself belongs to a film family as they stated, "Look who's talking about nepotism? Nephew of Suryadevara Radha Krishna, owner of Haarika & Hassine Creations." "The whole Tollywood Industry is running because of the family tree", read another comment.