Naga Shaurya gets married to interior designer Anusha Shetty, drops breathtaking photo on Instagram

Naga Shaurya/Instagram

On November 20, Naga Shaurya and Bangalore-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty got married. The Bangalore wedding was a lavish event.

Social media is awash with images and videos from their pre-wedding celebrations and wedding ceremony.

Naga Shaurya shared a photo from the wedding with the caption, “Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility.”

Check out the post here:

As soon as the images and videos gained popularity on social media, the couple began receiving congratulations from his followers and friends.

On November 19, they held their pre-wedding festivities, which included a cocktail party and mehendi ceremony. In the photos, Anusha is wearing a floral, embroidered lehenga, while Naga Shaurya is wearing a blue kurta.

He wore a white kurta and dhoti for the wedding, while Anusha is dressed in a traditional sari with golden embroidery, heavy jewellery, and gajra in her hair. They are planning a reception for relatives and friends in the profession.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala drops 'dreamy wedding' photos amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Photos from the engagement ceremony had also gone viral. Take a look at those photos here:

The last time we saw Naga Shaurya was in Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Both the public and the critics gave the movie high marks. The star recently signed his 24th movie, NS24, which just had its premiere. The movie, which was directed by SS Arunachalam for the first time, began filming a few weeks ago with a mahurat puja. The film, which is advertised as an action comedy, is anticipated to include Naga Shaurya in a new form. Thirumala Kishore directed the film's opening scene.