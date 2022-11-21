Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Naga Shaurya gets married to interior designer Anusha Shetty, drops breathtaking photo on Instagram

On November 20, Naga Shaurya and Bangalore-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty got married.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 09:44 AM IST

Naga Shaurya gets married to interior designer Anusha Shetty, drops breathtaking photo on Instagram
Naga Shaurya/Instagram

On November 20, Naga Shaurya and Bangalore-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty got married. The Bangalore wedding was a lavish event. 

Social media is awash with images and videos from their pre-wedding celebrations and wedding ceremony. 

Naga Shaurya shared a photo from the wedding with the caption, “Introducing My Lifetime Responsibility.”   

Check out the post here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@actorshaurya)

As soon as the images and videos gained popularity on social media, the couple began receiving congratulations from his followers and friends. 

On November 19, they held their pre-wedding festivities, which included a cocktail party and mehendi ceremony. In the photos, Anusha is wearing a floral, embroidered lehenga, while Naga Shaurya is wearing a blue kurta. 

He wore a white kurta and dhoti for the wedding, while Anusha is dressed in a traditional sari with golden embroidery, heavy jewellery, and gajra in her hair. They are planning a reception for relatives and friends in the profession.

Also read: Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala drops 'dreamy wedding' photos amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Photos from the engagement ceremony had also gone viral. Take a look at those photos here: 

The last time we saw Naga Shaurya was in Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Both the public and the critics gave the movie high marks. The star recently signed his 24th movie, NS24, which just had its premiere. The movie, which was directed by SS Arunachalam for the first time, began filming a few weeks ago with a mahurat puja. The film, which is advertised as an action comedy, is anticipated to include Naga Shaurya in a new form. Thirumala Kishore directed the film's opening scene. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.